B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,241 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

