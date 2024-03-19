B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $735,000 Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of HYHG stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

