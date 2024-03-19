B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

