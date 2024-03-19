B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $691,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.