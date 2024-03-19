B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $672,000 Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.21% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth $126,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

AWH stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.