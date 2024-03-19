B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 544.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in CME Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

CME opened at $218.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day moving average of $210.35. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

