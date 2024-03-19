B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,248,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $2,486,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $2,194,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average of $148.54. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.