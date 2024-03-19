Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,342 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $92,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $255.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.79 and its 200-day moving average is $229.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,332 shares of company stock worth $5,891,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

