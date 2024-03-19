aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target Cut to $16.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIFE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
