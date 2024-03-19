Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,341,000 after buying an additional 61,179 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in US Foods by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in US Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,954,000 after purchasing an additional 199,269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

