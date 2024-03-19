Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 12,743.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 123,101 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 361.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DPST opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $542.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

