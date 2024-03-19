Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 285 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 203.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 110.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,687. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.78.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.