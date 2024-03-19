Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $72,000 in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.9 %

OR opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -94.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

