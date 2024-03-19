Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $59,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179,463 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 30,762.2% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,713,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 227.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

