Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,223,330 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of -62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

