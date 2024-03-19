Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 450 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $133.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.13.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.