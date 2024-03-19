Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FTCS stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $85.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

