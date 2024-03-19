American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 276.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $195.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.