American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.01% of Urban Outfitters worth $30,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

