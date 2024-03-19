Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Aflac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aflac by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 808,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,048,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,493 shares of company stock worth $3,342,606 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

