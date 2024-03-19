Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Tesla Trading Up 6.3 %

TSLA stock opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

