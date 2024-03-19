Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $509,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

