681 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
