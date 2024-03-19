681 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.