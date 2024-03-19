12,879 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 233.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

View Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.