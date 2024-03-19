1,273 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.99.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
