Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 468,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $122,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of V opened at $283.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $289.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $519.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
