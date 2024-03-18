Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $24.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price target on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

VBTX opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. Veritex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 323.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

