Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,622,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,370,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,482,000 after buying an additional 97,714 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1496 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

