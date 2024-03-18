Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

