U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $119.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USPH. StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of USPH opened at $106.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.37%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,141,535 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

