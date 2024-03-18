Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,554,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,247,000 after buying an additional 124,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $194.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -144.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.99. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

