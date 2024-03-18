The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,783 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 134.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 92.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

