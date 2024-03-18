The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $352.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.34. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $353.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

