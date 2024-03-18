The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $182.53 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.55 and its 200-day moving average is $211.61.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

