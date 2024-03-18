Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $163.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $520.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

