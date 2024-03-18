Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock worth $16,019,429. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $1,211.81 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $650.00 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,260.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,083.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

