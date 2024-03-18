Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 2,946 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RH were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of RH by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $290.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.63.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

