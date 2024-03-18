Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,494,000 after buying an additional 79,479 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,168,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,796,000 after buying an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after buying an additional 2,033,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,943,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

