Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.67 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $85.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

