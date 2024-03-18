Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Nordstrom worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after buying an additional 1,198,514 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 104.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.8 %

JWN stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

