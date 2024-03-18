Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $70.99 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

