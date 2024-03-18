Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 22,527 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 346.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.11% of Agilysys worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 7,338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 170,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,261,000 after buying an additional 93,103 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,129,669 shares of company stock valued at $91,964,394. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys stock opened at $76.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.65. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

