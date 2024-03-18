Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,583,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,395,000 after buying an additional 58,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

