Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 5,545 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.15.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $166.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.30. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.