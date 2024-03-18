Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Marriott International by 108.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

MAR opened at $244.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $253.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

