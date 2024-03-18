Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Snap by 25.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888,448 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Snap by 877.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $104,868,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,111. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.13. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

