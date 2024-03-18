Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,446 Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,526 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 252,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 223.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter worth $456,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $269.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

