Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,124,000 after acquiring an additional 748,138 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amcor by 14.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,453,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 447,520 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amcor by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.