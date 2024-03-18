Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Monroe Capital worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

MRCC opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.77 million, a P/E ratio of 352.50 and a beta of 1.06. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

