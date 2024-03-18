Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

MKC stock opened at $68.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.